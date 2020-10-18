Brokerages Set AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Price Target at $3.25

Shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEG shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oddo Bhf lowered AEGON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AEGON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of AEG opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. AEGON has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0712 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 2.1%. AEGON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AEGON by 260.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 74,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 53,909 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AEGON by 0.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in AEGON by 1,672.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 211,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 199,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of AEGON by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 524,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AEGON by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 44,658 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

