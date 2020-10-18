Brokerages Set Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Price Target at $35.00

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

AVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BofA Securities lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE AVA opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.78. Avista has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.74 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R John Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,415.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at $131,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $128,923. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Avista by 345.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avista by 9,944.0% in the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 492,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 488,050 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avista during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Avista by 14.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

