Brokerages Set Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Target Price at $32.25

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $35.18 on Thursday. Corning has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $35.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 351.84, a P/E/G ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corning will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $1,783,154.99. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $888,272.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 283,163 shares of company stock worth $8,912,917. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 8.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,214,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its position in Corning by 49.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 56,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Corning by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 32,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

