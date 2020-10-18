Brokerages Set Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) Target Price at $9.24

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.24.

FSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $8.25 to $11.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.35 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.5% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,060,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 30,261 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 94.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 688.69 and a beta of 1.34. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

