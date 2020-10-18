Brokerages Set Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target at $28.69

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.69.

Several analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on FOX from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on FOX from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Get FOX alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of FOX by 7.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 67,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 62.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after buying an additional 160,447 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in FOX by 5.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in FOX by 786.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 57,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in FOX by 154.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 30,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.32. FOX has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FOX will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.