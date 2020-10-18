Brokerages Set Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Price Target at $22.80

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

Several analysts have commented on HCCI shares. Barrington Research started coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,892,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,898 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.6% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 100,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $356.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71 and a beta of 1.50. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.50%. Equities analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

