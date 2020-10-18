Brokerages Set Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) PT at $26.00

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research firms recently commented on ILPT. B. Riley boosted their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,873,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,400,000 after purchasing an additional 296,508 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,257,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,052,000 after purchasing an additional 825,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,166,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,976,000 after purchasing an additional 106,026 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,001,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,558,000 after purchasing an additional 76,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 75,557 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $21.94 on Thursday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $65.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

