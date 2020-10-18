Brokerages Set Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) Price Target at $10.75

Shares of Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

IDXG has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Interpace Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Interpace Biosciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of Interpace Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXG opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Interpace Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71.

About Interpace Biosciences

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

