Brokerages Set Linx S.A. (NASDAQ:LINX) Target Price at $5.10

Shares of Linx S.A. (NASDAQ:LINX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

A number of analysts recently commented on LINX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Linx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Linx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Linx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Linx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Linx alerts:

Shares of LINX stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92. Linx has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $9.47.

Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.94 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LINX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linx in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Linx in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Linx in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linx in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

Linx Company Profile

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Linx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.