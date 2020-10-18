Brokerages Set OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Price Target at $29.00

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.34, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23. OneSpan has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $33.33.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). OneSpan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $54.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that OneSpan will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneSpan news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 53,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,016.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,292,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,897,919.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in OneSpan during the second quarter worth $180,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

