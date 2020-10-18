Brokerages Set Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) PT at $29.00

Shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -240.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $31.58.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.59 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Purple Innovation news, COO John A. Legg sold 15,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $320,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,980 shares in the company, valued at $384,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Zepf sold 26,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $656,155.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,371.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,000 shares of company stock worth $6,052,430 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,716,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 160,665 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,813,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 679.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 82,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

