Brokerages Set RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Target Price at $42.50

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $40.87 on Thursday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.30.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $35,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,474.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Russell Wong sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $100,293 and sold 636,000 shares valued at $19,813,820. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $45,626,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $25,357,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $5,685,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,498,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9,880.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 119,850 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.