Brokerages Set Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Target Price at $10.35

Shares of Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.35.

SQNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

SQNS opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $122.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.18. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $8.29.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $522,000. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

