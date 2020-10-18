Brokers Issue Forecasts for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.81 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.79. KeyCorp also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FR. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities cut First Industrial Realty Trust to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

FR opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.94. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $46.12.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.04 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 57.56% and a return on equity of 14.15%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,066,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,426,000 after buying an additional 27,207 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,157,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 11,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

