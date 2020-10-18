Brokers Issue Forecasts for NBT Bancorp Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for NBT Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $115.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.55 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NBTB. ValuEngine cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NBTB opened at $28.08 on Friday. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.29 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.31.

In related news, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 5,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $155,500.00. Also, Director Joseph A. Santangelo bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,750 shares in the company, valued at $615,212.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,400 over the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,055,000 after buying an additional 46,186 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

