Brokers Issue Forecasts for Redfin Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Wedbush raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Redfin in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RDFN. ValuEngine raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Redfin from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Redfin from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Redfin from $23.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.24.

Shares of RDFN opened at $48.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.30 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $213.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.78 million.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 119,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $5,285,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,149.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $844,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,790,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,556,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,630 shares of company stock worth $15,429,864 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Redfin by 10.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Redfin by 13.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after buying an additional 70,681 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Redfin by 63.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 2.7% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 80,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the second quarter valued at about $695,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

