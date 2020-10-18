Brokers Offer Predictions for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd’s Q2 2021 Earnings (CVE:MTA)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd (CVE:MTA) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). Cormark also issued estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial cut Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock opened at C$9.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $260.48 million and a PE ratio of -42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 9.21 and a quick ratio of 8.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.26. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a 1-year low of C$4.06 and a 1-year high of C$13.47.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 9th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$0.45 million for the quarter.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

