Brokers Set Expectations for Essex Property Trust Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.14 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $12.87 EPS.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ESS. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $268.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.31.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $202.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.75. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $175.81 and a fifty-two week high of $334.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.70% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,085,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,176,000 after acquiring an additional 38,498 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 648,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,556,000 after purchasing an additional 68,302 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 509,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,188,000 after purchasing an additional 101,205 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 390,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $87,450,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.