Brokers Set Expectations for Jeld-Wen Holding Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:JELD)

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Jeld-Wen in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jeld-Wen’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on JELD. ValuEngine upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jeld-Wen from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BofA Securities upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Jeld-Wen from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NYSE:JELD opened at $24.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28. Jeld-Wen has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.29. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $992.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 103.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,129,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,176 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the first quarter worth about $2,924,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the second quarter worth about $3,977,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 9.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,641,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 142,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 32.4% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.