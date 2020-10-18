Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM. At Brookfield they continually strive to ensure that they have sound corporate governance practices to maintain investor confidence in the way in which they do business. To ensure it communicates with there practices and commitment to strong corporate governance, they are proud to share with its Statement of Corporate Governance, Corporate Disclosure Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related information on its corporate governance initiatives and practices. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BAM. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Asset Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brookfield Asset Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.04.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.79 and a beta of 1.07. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 2,129,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,946,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $30,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 49.7% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 112.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

