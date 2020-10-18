Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, B.Riley Securit Forecasts

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Equities research analysts at B.Riley Securit lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Brunswick in a research note issued on Thursday, October 15th. B.Riley Securit analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.22. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Brunswick’s FY2020 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BC. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Shares of BC opened at $63.84 on Friday. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -255.36 and a beta of 2.02.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.54. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $987.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,714.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,495.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,024 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 48.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 139.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 64,529 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 0.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 174,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 159.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 29,724 shares in the last quarter.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

