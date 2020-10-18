BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of BTBIF stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $4.15.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As at August 14th, 2020, BTB owns 64 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.3 million square feet and an approximate total asset value of approximately of $935M.

