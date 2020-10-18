BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.
Shares of BTBIF stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $4.15.
About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
