Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

BNZL has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Bunzl from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($30.70) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,650 ($34.62) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bunzl from GBX 1,920 ($25.08) to GBX 2,175 ($28.42) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,026.67 ($26.48).

Get Bunzl alerts:

Shares of BNZL opened at GBX 2,561.66 ($33.47) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,459.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,110.88. Bunzl has a twelve month low of GBX 1,242 ($16.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41).

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported GBX 70.10 ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 66.70 ($0.87) by GBX 3.40 ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Bunzl will post 12991.0010232 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.80 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 32,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,654 ($34.67), for a total transaction of £875,395.36 ($1,143,709.64).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.