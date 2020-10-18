Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ELY. Compass Point downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

ELY opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.00. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.35 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 264,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

