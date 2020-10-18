Camille L. Bedrosian Sells 262 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $23,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $91.97 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $99.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 2.23.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.74. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. The firm had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.73.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

