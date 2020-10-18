Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 4,200 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 16.8% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 2,740,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,357,000 after acquiring an additional 394,812 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 927.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 893,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 806,868 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 612,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at about $2,447,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 52.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SU opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $34.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.1565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

SU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

