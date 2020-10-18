Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 7,100 Shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 58.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in The GEO Group by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 259,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 59,683 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEO opened at $10.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The GEO Group Inc has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 5.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.69%. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GEO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $30,877.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,685.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne N. Foreman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $38,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

