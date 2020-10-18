Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth $907,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 50,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $57.73.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st.

PFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

