Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caterpillar from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.37.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $168.75 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $170.51. The company has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

