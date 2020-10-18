Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,610,000 after buying an additional 39,137 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $89.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $90.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

RPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RPM International from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on RPM International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.90.

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $6,030,484.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,118,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $536,785.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,043,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,232 shares of company stock valued at $9,870,180 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

