Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 20,664 Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.10% of Koppers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 211.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 72.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the second quarter valued at $196,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koppers alerts:

NYSE:KOP opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.27. Koppers had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 48.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

In other news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $61,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,309.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.