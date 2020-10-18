Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 32,019 Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CENX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 47.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Century Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

In related news, EVP John E. Hoerner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $90,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $359,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 124,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,596 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.98. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $285.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

