Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 3,473 National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 8.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NHI stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 13.20, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $91.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.75.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.18%.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on NHI shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised National Health Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.
About National Health Investors
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
