Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 3,473 National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 8.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

NHI stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 13.20, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $91.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.75.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.44). National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NHI shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised National Health Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.