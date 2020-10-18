Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 5,730 AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 138,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the first quarter worth approximately $5,951,000. AXA boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 41.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 124,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 36,198 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in AFLAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AFLAC by 5.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AFL opened at $37.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AFLAC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AFLAC from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised AFLAC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

