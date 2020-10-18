Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 126.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 154.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1,206.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

SEE stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.51. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

In other news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,855,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $369,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,694,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,827 shares of company stock worth $3,274,743 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.