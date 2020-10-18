Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 179 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Wingstop by 84.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Wingstop in the second quarter worth $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Wingstop by 358.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000.

Shares of WING stock opened at $129.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.25. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 135.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.46 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Wingstop from $135.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wingstop from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.56.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

