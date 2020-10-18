Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 4,621 American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 134.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 263,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,944,000 after acquiring an additional 151,184 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,103,000 after purchasing an additional 118,695 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in American Woodmark by 137.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 37,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the first quarter worth $1,641,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zelman & Associates raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of AMWD opened at $92.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average of $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 2.43. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $117.70.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.66 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $357,421.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,232 shares in the company, valued at $619,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

