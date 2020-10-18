Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $220,000 Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.20.

RS opened at $113.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.49 and its 200-day moving average is $97.32. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $70.57 and a 1-year high of $122.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

