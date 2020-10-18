Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $228,000 Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 126.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 15.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $104.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

