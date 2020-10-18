Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $237,000 Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 315,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,431 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 156,315 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $510,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,142 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $20.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average is $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 19.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUPN. BidaskClub lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

In other news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,043.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

