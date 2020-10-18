Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 34.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4,335.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,230,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,202,000 after purchasing an additional 59,849,720 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,140,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,722,000 after buying an additional 697,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 2,185.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,491,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,906,000 after buying an additional 5,250,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Element Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,436,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,366,000 after buying an additional 88,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 2.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,323,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,215,000 after buying an additional 55,369 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

Shares of ESI opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.63. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.89 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

