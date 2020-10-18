Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $209,000 in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 173.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 25,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 825,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 71,029 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 3.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLB opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $660.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $49.22.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $115.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.43 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.23%.

CLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ABN Amro raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.96.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

