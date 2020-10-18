Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $243,000 in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Bancshares in the second quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in International Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $104,000. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBOC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of International Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

IBOC opened at $28.10 on Friday. International Bancshares Corp has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.46.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 28.72%.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%.

In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $4,359,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,304,291.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

