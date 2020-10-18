Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $248,000 in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000.

R1 RCM stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.02, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.74. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $18.05.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The healthcare provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.94 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 182.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Michael C. Feiner sold 71,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,107,677.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 60.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RCM shares. ValuEngine upgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of R1 RCM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

