Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $249,000 in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,451 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $910,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,192 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 177,781 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 31,081 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth $452,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens lowered Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

In other news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $898,171.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.95 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

