Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $251,000 in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 9.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 32,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3,943.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. BofA Securities raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $34.28 on Friday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $35.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average is $28.79.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.11%.

In related news, Director Marianne M. Keler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,333.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

