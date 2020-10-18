Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $252,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 800.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.25. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.54 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%.

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marathon Oil from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.98.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

