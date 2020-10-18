Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $363,000 in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,069 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in CRH in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRH opened at $38.31 on Friday. Crh Plc has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRH. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Societe Generale lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

