Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Lowers Stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.08% of El Pollo Loco worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

LOCO stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.64 million. Equities analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,454. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 28,600 shares of company stock worth $511,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

