Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 78.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 475,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 209,143 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 687,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,636,000 after buying an additional 107,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after buying an additional 26,090 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $182,025.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 41,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $1,307,350.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.71. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. Analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

